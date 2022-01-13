Thelma Nancy (Person) Runion of Tuckerman, departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at the age of 72.
She was born Aug. 30, 1949, in Tuckerman, the daughter of John and Thelma (Johnson) Person. Ms. Runion was a graduate of Tuckerman East Side School, and received her Bachelor’s degree from University of the Ozarks. She earned a Masters of Special Education from Arkansas State University.
Ms. Runion worked as a Special Education Teacher at the Brinkley School District for many years before moving to the Newport School District. She retired in 2021 after 45 years of service.
Ms. Runion loved her students, and was devoted to their education. She was a lifetime member of the Arkansas Educators Association. She was a true Newport Greyhound fan, who enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family. Ms. Runion was a member of St. Paul’s AME at Tuckerman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, McKinley Person, Alice Ruth Person, Jim Barnes and Leonard Person.
Ms. Runion is survived by one brother, Paul Person and wife Kaye of Tuckerman; one sister, Cordia Person Metcalf of Texarkana, Ark.; nieces and nephew, Thelma Forte, Lea McDonald, Graylon Person, Skye Do and Shaynah Barnes (Munro) and husband Anthony; her great nieces and nephews, Mia Forte, Samuel Do, Breayah McDonald and Alex “B2” McDonald; and a lifetime of friends and students whose lives she touched.
Visitation was Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service. The funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in New Hope Cemetery. Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
An online guestbook is available at www.jackson sfh.com.
