The 2023 Lawrence County Fair, Livestock Show and PRCA Rodeo will kick off Saturday, Aug. 12. This is the 100th celebration of the Lawrence County Fair, and will include entertainment such as pageants, livestock show, classic auto show, rodeo, carnival, exhibits and live music.
Fair week will kick off with the Lawrence County Fair Pageants on Saturday, Aug. 12, in the Bill McCurley Gymnasium located on the Sloan-Hendrix School campus.
The pageant will begin at 11 a.m. with the Cute Baby Girl and Baby Boy division, followed by the Cute Kiddie Girl and Cute Kiddie Boy at noon, Tiny Miss at 1 p.m., and Petite Miss at 2 p.m. Pageants for Little Miss, Young Junior Miss, Junior Miss and Miss Lawrence County will begin at 6 p.m.
Pre-registration for items to be featured in the educational building will also begin Saturday, Aug. 12, from noon to 4:30 p.m. and will be held all day on Sunday, Aug. 13. Poultry testing will also be held Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Imboden Fire Station, located at 401 Hwy. 115 in Imboden.
During the week of Monday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 18, several livestock shows will be held, including a rabbit show and open cattle show, and the education building will be open for exhibit viewing.
Special events through the week include a magic show in the show barn arena on Monday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m.; a horse halter class in the Lawrence County Fair Rodeo Arena and a kids fun rodeo on Tuesday, Aug. 15, beginning at 6 p.m.; a special performance by the Faith Worship Center Gospel Singing group and ice cream social in the Bill McCurley Gymnasium on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 7 p.m.; a carnival featuring Huxley Amusements from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19.
Also on Friday, Aug. 18, the PRCA Rodeo will begin at 8 p.m. Admission for children ages five and younger is free, $10 for children six to 16, and $15 for ages 17 and older.
Saturday, Aug. 19, will kick off with the classic auto show, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with judging at noon and awards at 3 p.m. JR Rogers and the All Star Band will begin performing at noon, followed by the PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m.
Additional information regarding the fair, such as specific times and regulations for educational submissions and livestock shows, can be found online at www.lawrencecountyarkansas.com/fair/. For additional information regarding poultry testing, call 501-454-5200.
