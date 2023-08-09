230809-TD-fair-photo

Sloan-Hendrix School’s high school art teacher Jessie Helms of Pocahontas paints a mural on the Lawrence County Fairground’s educational building to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Lawrence County Fair. According to Helms, the mural design was created using two quilt designs made by Smithville resident Marsha Onley.

 TD Photo / Shantelle Redden

The 2023 Lawrence County Fair, Livestock Show and PRCA Rodeo will kick off Saturday, Aug. 12. This is the 100th celebration of the Lawrence County Fair, and will include entertainment such as pageants, livestock show, classic auto show, rodeo, carnival, exhibits and live music.

Fair week will kick off with the Lawrence County Fair Pageants on Saturday, Aug. 12, in the Bill McCurley Gymnasium located on the Sloan-Hendrix School campus.

