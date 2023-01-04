The following is a compilation of some of the highlights of The Times Dispatch’s coverage in 2022.
January
As the new cases of COVID-19 continue to outpace the people being added to the recovered list, the number of active cases in Lawrence County has seen another dramatic increase. As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, the Arkansas Department of Health was reporting 329 active cases in Lawrence County, up 130 cases from the 199 reported a week ago. According to the ADH website, the county has seen 267 new cases added this week, following a week when 150 cases were added. The new cumulative case total is 4,160, up from last week’s 3,893.
Arkansas (9-4), coming off four consecutive seasons of four or fewer wins, got its first nine-win year since going 11-2 in 2011. The Razorbacks also played in their first bowl game since the 2016 Belk Bowl. Arkansas beat Penn State in the Outback Bowl 24-10.
Times Dispatch Editor Gretchen Hunt has been named regional editor for Paxton Media Group publications in Jonesboro, Paragould, Newport and Walnut Ridge.
A Walnut Ridge woman, Christine Ann Price, 52, was killed in a plane crash on Dec. 26, 2021, near the Sharp and Fulton county line. The wreckage was not found until Dec. 27 due to dense fog in the area. According to reports, the pilot of the plane sent texts to family while in flight, reporting limited visibility and lack of fuel before the fatal accident.
February
The 2022 Lawrence County Basketball Tournament continued with 10 champions being crowned in games played on Jan. 27-29. The Walnut Ridge boys got 31 points from Ty Flippo as the Bobcats defeated the host Hoxie Mustangs, 53-45, to claim the senior boys title. Hillcrest’s Lady Screamin’ Eagles edged the Hoxie Lady Mustangs, 35-33, to win the senior girls championship. The Sloan-Hendrix junior boys won the tournament title by defeating Walnut Ridge 63-22. Sloan-Hendrix won the junior girls title with a 40-31 win over Hoxie.
One local restaurant has much cause for celebration as it has been named to the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. Dairy King in Portia, located at 103 East Front Street, was one of three Arkansas restaurants to be named to the prestigious 2022 list, joining the Colonial Steakhouse in Pine Bluff and Neal’s Café in Springdale.
One new COVID-related death was reported among Lawrence County residents bringing that total to 68. According to the ADH website, the county has had 5,058 total cumulative cases reported as of Tuesday morning, which reflects an increase of 71 new cases during the past seven days. The previous week 142 new cases were reported among Lawrence County residents.
March
Karlee Broadway was crowned Junior Miss Bobcat. Other contestants who placed were: Ally Watson, first runner-up; Mallie Jean, second runner-up; Marlee Lady, third runner-up; and Sadie Privett, People’s Choice.
On Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, the Imboden Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a barn fire in Lawrence County. The barn was a relatively new, free-standing steel structure that housed 300 round bales of hay and farm equipment. In less than 24 hours after the fire, authorities identified three female juvenile suspects, ages 13, 12 and 10.
Madison Jones was crowned Miss Mustang at the Miss Mustang Pageant held March 5. Other contestants who placed were: Baylee Gibson, fourth runner-up; Alley Catheryn Moskop, third runner-up; Kaydence Ezell, second runner-up; and Kylie Jones, first runner-up.
The Hoxie School District held a special meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 22-23, 2022, for parents of students regarding the proposed four-day school schedule.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders met with supporters in Imboden as part of her Freedom Tour across Arkansas. More than 50 people came out to hear her vision to take Arkansas to the top.
A 2.2 earthquake was picked up on the Richter scale in Lawrence County on Saturday, March 27, 2022. The earthquake, which was detected around 6:30 a.m., had a depth of roughly 2.2 miles below ground and occurred west of Powhatan near Highway 117.
April
As work continues on Highway 412 between Greene and Lawrence County, traffic is now flowing in all lanes, according to Brad Smithee, district engineer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Williams Baptist University board members took part in a groundbreaking ceremony at WBU’s meat processing plant on Friday, April 8. Construction at the plant, which will process local beef and pork, was expected to be completed in 2022.
On Monday, April 11, 2022, the Hoxie School Board voted unanimously not to implement the four-day school week for the upcoming year.
Despite numerous reports from both local residents and first responders, as well as tornado warnings from news sources such as KAIT Channel 8 and KATV Channel 7, the National Weather Service was unable to confirm that a tornado, or two, touched down in Lawrence County on Friday, April 15, 2022. Less than 24 hours after the storm struck Northeast Arkansas, a survey crew from the North Little Rock office said the damage was caused by straight line winds and large wind-blown hail.
On Sunday, April 24, 2022, more than 100 cars drove down Harding Street in Hoxie to honor Abby Henson with a surprise drive-by parade to send her get-well wishes. Abby suffers from a rare skin condition, epidermolysis bullosa.
May
The Hoxie Lady Mustangs won the championship of the 3A-3 District Softball Tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Gosnell in the finals on Friday, April 29. Team members include: Coach Scott Brown, Mia Orrick, Chloe Prater, Kylie Jones, Mykala Johnson, Jaecie Brown, Bailey Prater, Blaze Lorren, Saydee Pratt, Lily Colburn, Hannah Riggs and assistant coach Randall Puckett.
Frequent rains have delayed planting season in the Mid South and with more rain in the forecast, Lawrence County farmers endured long days in the fields over the weekend. The weather has played an adverse role this year preventing typical planting progress. As of April 25, 2022, the USDA Crop Progress report had Arkansas at a dismal 14 percent of normal, compared to 41 percent planted this time last year and a 48 percent five-year average.
Laynee Prater was crowned Miss Greyhound 2022. Other contestants who placed were: Chaney Johnson, first runner-up and most photogenic; Keeley Dean, second runner-up; and Shynelle Young, Miss Congeniality and audience favorite.
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Lawrence County Graduation Celebration for the Class of 2022 on Thursday at the Ralph Joseph Building. Valedictorians and salutatorians from Hoxie, Sloan-Hendrix and Walnut Ridge High Schools were present for the event and honored for their academic recognition.
Summer Doyle was crowned the 2022 Miss Hillcrest. Allison Capps was named first runner-up and Carmen Griffin was named second runner-up.
June
A Greene County pilot was killed Saturday, May 28, 2022, afternoon in a crop duster crash near Lawrence County Road 605. According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were contacted to investigate. The crash occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. near the Lawrence/Greene County line. Emergency personnel from Walnut Ridge responded to the scene.
After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clover Bend Historical Preservation Society held its annual reunion Friday and Saturday, May 27-28, 2022, with a large turnout.
Some western Lawrence County residents were awakened early Monday, June 6, 2022, after a series of small earthquakes occurred near the Ravenden area. According to the United States Geological Survey, the seismograph picked up six small earthquakes beginning around 2 a.m. that ranged from a 1.7 magnitude to a 2.4 magnitude.
A body found at a Little Rock recycling center on June 8 has been identified as 68-year-old Terry Bailey of Hoxie. Deputies identified Bailey two days after his body was discovered at Central Arkansas Recycling and Disposal Services, also known as CARDS, located on Ironton Road in Little Rock.
Portia was the topic of conversation among Lawrence County residents on Thursday, June 16, 2022, as deputies searched on foot for two men wanted for a carjacking in West Plains, Mo.
Results from the runoff election for Lawrence County was shared with The Times Dispatch by Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers. With 100 percent of voting results gathered, Gary Barnhill was named victor of the Lawrence County Judge runoff with 835 votes against Ron Ingram’s 744 votes. County clerk candidate Brandi Parker won the race for that position with 972 votes compared to Michelle Sheets’ 601 votes.
July
A Lawrence County juvenile male was killed on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, when his motorcycle was struck by a car. According to the Arkansas State Police report, the crash occurred Tuesday morning at 4:44 a.m. in Smithville near the Hwy. 115 and Hwy. 117 intersection. The minor, who was not identified by officials due to his age, was heading northbound on a CRF-70F when a 2014 Chevy Spark struck the rear of his motorcycle killing him.
Bilbrey Joe and Linda Wallis of Smithville have been recognized as the 2022 Lawrence County Farm Family of the Year. Their farm, founded in 1899, specializes in Red and Black Angus, as well as produce.
Communications are underway between the City of Walnut Ridge and Juice Tech, a cryptocurrency mining company looking to make their home in Walnut Ridge.
Lawrence County emergency responders were busy following two major accidents, one of which occurred just outside of Lynn on Hwy. 25 and the other on Hwy. 63 just outside of Walnut Ridge. On Saturday, July 23, 2022, morning, two motorcycles traveling on Hwy. 25 struck a mule near the County Road 301 intersection. Both motorcyclists were flown to area hospitals with serious injuries. On Sunday, July 24, 2022, shortly before 9 p.m., the Walnut Ridge Fire Department and Medic One Ambulance were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident involving a semi truck on Hwy. 63, just south of the Hwy. 91 intersection. In addition to the wreck, Lawrence County Dispatch also received calls stating that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at the accident scene.
August
A Lawrence County man was killed following an armed disturbance and standoff with law enforcement on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Portia. According to the Arkansas State Police, 40-year-old William Chad Newman began firing a gun randomly outside of his home, located at 208 South Free Street, and was later confronted by law enforcement officers attempting to have the gunman surrender. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and officers with the Arkansas State Police Department responded to a call around 3:45 p.m. on Monday claiming that a man was firing a gun indiscriminately in the neighborhood on Free Street. Law enforcement made repeated attempts requesting Newman to drop his handgun and rifle and surrender but he refused to comply and pointed one of the guns at an officer who then fired at Newman.
On Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, Lawrence County Dispatched received numerous 911 calls reporting that several gunshots had been fired near the 1100 block of Southeast Front Street in Walnut Ridge. Officers responded to the scene and surrounded a residence, detaining two subjects.
A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded in Lawrence County on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred at 9:12 a.m. about 2.5 miles south-southwest of Imboden.
Two people died following a four-vehicle crash in Ravenden on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at 6:24 a.m. on Hwy. 63 near the Lawrence and Sharp County line. According to the Arkansas State Police, a 2005 Cadillac driven by 30-year-old Kyle Robert Simmons of Hoxie was heading southbound when it crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side mirror of a northbound 2017 Jeep. Simmons then struck a 2014 freight liner, driven by 41-year-old Stanley Celestin of Marietta, Ga., causing Celestin to crash into nearby woods.
A ground-breaking ceremony was held Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Walnut Ridge Airport for new hangars.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, around noon, the body of 21-year-old Houston Morgan was recovered. Morgan was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, when he reportedly fell from a moving boat on the Black River near the Coffey Access near Lynn. According to officials, Morgan was found on the ninth day of search efforts.
September
More than a decade after the body of former Lawrence County resident Karen Swift was found underneath kudzu bushes in a cemetery near her home in Dyersburg, Tenn., a grand jury in Dyer County found probable cause to indict her husband for first degree murder.
More earthquakes shake western Lawrence County, including the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the latest quake was recorded about 1.25 miles southwest of Lynn around 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The 2.1-magnitude quake had a depth of about 9.3 miles. The USGS also reported a 2.0-magnitude quake occurred around 7 a.m. on Sept. 7, centered about three miles south of Imboden with a depth of almost 10 miles. The two most recent reported quakes follow a magnitude 3.1 earthquake, which was recorded in Lawrence County on Aug. 21, 2022.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lawrence County is ranking medium on the COVID-19 community level. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, Lawrence County has increased its number of new cases by one, to a total of 23 cases. The CDC tracker currently reports that the number of active cases has decreased by 21 to a total of 38 cases, with 85 deaths total.
The Lawrence County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee hosted a rice tasting luncheon on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in honor of Arkansas’ National Rice Month, which was observed in September.
Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith has submitted his retirement resignation as questions remain unanswered regarding the recent sale of a police-issued weapon. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, Smith was placed on leave after the city received a tip about him selling a department-owned gun to a local pawn shop. Smith was put back on duty on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, then submitted a retirement resignation from the position, effective Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Eric Cheatham was sworn in as the new chief of police in Hoxie on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Hoxie City Hall.
October
Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident involving an ATV on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, near the Lawrence and Sharp county line. Responders advised that a male victim was trapped in the wreckage. Shortly after 1 p.m. the Lawrence County Coroner was requested to the scene. According to the Arkansas State Police, Ravenden resident William Henderson, 76, was traveling northbound on Hwy. 63 on a 2010 Polaris when he crossed the centerline striking a southbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 58-year-old Michael Smith of Camp. Henderson was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the Jeep was injured.
Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Wesley E. Adams, who died on Dec. 7, 2021, after being struck by a passing car while on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Dec. 6, 2021, was honored at the 41st annual National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, MD, on Oct. 1-2, 2022.
November
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet was held Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, on the campus of Williams Baptist University. During the awards ceremony, the 2022 Lawrence County Farm Family of the Year, Bilbrey Century Farm, was recognized. Also recognized was Lawrence County Business of the Year, which was presented to Jackson Farm. Lawrence County’s Woman of the Year was presented to Cathy Kueter Tedder and Mitchell Whitmire was named Lawrence County’s Man of the Year.
A total of 4,679 registered voters determined winners in this year’s General Election in Lawrence County. Of those registered votes, 2,419 were cast on election day, while 2,184 cast their vote early and 76 voted using an absentee ballot. Locally, independent Tony Waldrupe was elected as the next Lawrence County Sheriff, claiming 54.05 percent of the votes with a total of 2,496, compared to Republican Richy Thatcher’s 45.95 percent with 2,122 votes.
The Williams men’s soccer team saw its 2022 season come to an end at the hands of Missouri Valley College in the second round of the NAIA National Tournament. The Eagles, who were regular-season AMC champions, received numerous honors during the historic season.
Three lives were claimed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 67 near Walnut Ridge on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, night. According to the Arkansas State Police, the accident occurred near County Road 410 when a 2002 Hyundai, driven by Phillis Stayton, 57, of Hoxie, was traveling northbound on Hwy. 67 when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes striking a 2013 Nissan occupied by Ronnie Hart, 55, and Teresa Hart, 49, both of Walnut Ridge.
December
Tragedy struck Lawrence County after three Lawrence County residents lost their lives in a head-on collision, which occurred Thursday, Dec. 1, on Hwy. 63 just south of Bono in Craighead County. A 2021 Hyundai driven by 18-year-old Herman Noel Deason of Black Rock was traveling southbound on Hwy. 63 when he crossed the center turn lane and traveled into the northbound inside lane striking a 2018 Jeep head on. Another vehicle, a 2005 Toyota, traveling northbound was unable to avoid the collision. Deason, along with his passengers, 41-year-old Kreccia Gail Jones-Pegler of Black Rock, 39-year-old Justin Lowell Pegler of Monette and a minor of Black Rock, all died from injuries sustained in the wreck. Another passenger, 31-year-old Loura Ann Huskey of Portia, was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis.
Gifts for 297 children in 123 families were collected as part of the annual Angel Tree project.
On Thursday, Dec. 15, authorities were dispatched to the 3800 block of Hwy. 63 outside of Black Rock after the Lawrence County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that a two-year-old child had been accidentally shot. According to the 911 call, the child had been shot in the hand by a 9mm.
Craighead County law enforcement officers pursued a suicidal male into Lawrence County on Dec. 18 around 3 p.m. According to authorities, the Jonesboro 911 Center notified Lawrence County officials that they were in pursuit with a suicidal male subject driving a pewter-colored truck near Bono, heading north on Hwy. 63 toward Lawrence County. The suspect was reportedly threatening to shoot at law enforcement officers during the chase.
A celebration was held at the Lawrence County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 27, to honor retiring county officials, Lawrence County Judge John Thomison, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates and Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers.
