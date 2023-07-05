Emery Bates, daughter of Daniel and Magen Bates, was diagnosed with Metachromatic leukodystrophy, also known as MLD, in May of 2022.
Their community has come together time and time again to display how powerful their love and support for the Bates family is by hosting numerous fundraising events to help offset her medical bills.
The seven-year-old was recently selected for Make-A-Wish, and she excitedly settled on a pool for her and her older brother Kobe to play in.
The wish was granted to Emery at an assembly held at the Bill McCurley Gym at the Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden, where her father coaches the senior high boys basketball team.
At the event, Coach Bates said, “Not only does she absolutely love to go swimming, but it’s also great for her body. Great for her muscles. Especially with this disease, it’s the perfect gift for what she needs.”
MLD can affect both mental and physical skills.
Make-A-Wish got to work, contacting Aloha Pools in Jonesboro, who agreed to supply the pool and chemicals.
The pool, however, wasn’t completely accessible for Emery as her parents realized she couldn’t properly use the steps that came with the pool.
Make-A-Wish and Aloha Pools local manager, Josh Holt, worked together to replace the steps with “wedding cake steps,” which are more useful for Bates.
With a pool comes a deck. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Make-A-Wish could not build the deck but instead agreed to pay for the lumber for the deck. Barton’s Lumber in Walnut Ridge also donated $200 towards the project.
Local carpenter Sloan Durham and his crew donated their time toward building Emery a beautiful and sufficient deck that her wheelchair can roll up on. John Deere donated water for the crew and Hays donated chips, and donations were taken to provide lunch for everyone.
As word spread about the wonderful gift being provided for Emery and her family, more community members jumped into action to further elevate the experience.
Among those who contributed in time or resources were: Karen Cameron, Mack Downey, Paul and Rhonda Forrester, David and Dana Penn and Dina Durham.
In addition, Brad Flippo, who helps run the Williams Works program and is the farm manager at Williams Baptist University, measured the pool area for new turf. Within a week, Poinsett Turfgrass Company donated zoysia grass, and Flippo and his crew got to work.
Flippo and 14 WBU students spent a day placing the grass. The group was able to meet Emery and bring her gifts, as well as sing “Jesus Loves Me” to her. Lunch was once again provided for the thoughtful group.
The pool came just in time for Emery to celebrate her seventh birthday on May 30, surrounded by family and friends. She now has the rest of the summer to enjoy her new pool.
