On March 1, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a referral to New York Attorney General Letitia James to select independent lawyers to investigate “allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the Governor.”
On Tuesday (Aug. 3), that completed report was made public. After receiving more than 74,000 documents and conducting 179 interviews of individuals, the report concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women. The probe was civil, not criminal in nature, and James has said there would be no criminal referral but local police and prosecutors can use the evidence and findings to build their own cases if they want.
The allegations include inappropriate comments, touching, groping, and kissing. This statement is included in the report: “We also conclude that the Executive Chamber’s culture – one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor’s frequent flirtations and gender-based comments – contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist. That culture also influenced the improper and inadequate ways in which the Executive Chamber has responded to allegations of harassment.”
If you want to read the 160-plus page report you can find it here: https://ag.ny.gov/sites/default/files/2021.08.03_nyag_-_investigative_report.pdf.
Likewise, Cuomo’s attorney, Rita M. Glavin, posted a response to the report, which is over 80 pages, and sadly, most of it is pictures of Cuomo himself, as well as other public officials, hugging and kissing people in public. It’s sad that he doesn’t know the difference, or thinks we don’t. You can read and see all that here:
https://www.governor.ny.gov/sites/default/files/2021-08/8.3.21_Position_Statement_of_ Governor_Cuomo.pdf.
Some imagery like that was shared by Cuomo in his video that he put out this week addressing the allegations. It’s about 14 minutes long, and it’s sad, too: “I am 63 years old,” he tells us. “I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am. And that’s not who I have ever been.”
He did say he was sorry for being misunderstood. But, his overall message is pretty unbelievable, and that’s what makes it sad, too. He essentially says: I haven’t done anything wrong; Everyone making the allegations against me is wrong; Everyone who has a problem with me either misunderstood what I was doing or saying or they’re out to get me for political reasons.
Other than that he does admit that he’s sort of a touchy-feely kind of guy. He got it from his parents, he tells us, like “Hey, I’m Italian, what do you expect?”
Cuomo also said this in his video: “I now understand that there are generational or cultural perspectives that frankly, I hadn’t fully appreciated. And I have learned from this.”
I don’t know what will happen next, but I do know any 63-year-old who has spent their entire adult life in the public, who is just now picking up on this – while facing calls for his resignation from members his own political party, and possible impeachment – is a slow learner.
