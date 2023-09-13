An Imboden man died in a Friday morning crash on US Hwy. 62 in Randolph County, according to a report released by the Arkansas State Police.
David Ernest Davis, 70, was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 62 in a 2004 Dodge Ram at approximately 5:45 a.m. A 2018 Mack truck was attempting to turn west onto the highway from Muddy Lane when the Ram rounded a left-hand curve and the front of the pickup struck the trailer of the Mack truck on the left side.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mack truck was not injured.
In addition, a one-vehicle accident in Lawrence County on Monday resulted in the death of a Sage man, according to the ASP.
The accident occurred on Hwy. 115 at 9:14 a.m., when a northbound 2004 Ford F-150, driven by Larry Young, 72, of Sage, left the roadway on the southbound side, striking a mailbox and then hitting a tree.
Young was killed in the accident, and a passenger, Donnie Vest, 69, of Melbourne, was injured.
