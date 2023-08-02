An investigation is underway after a victim came forward to police at the Walnut Ridge Police Department involving sexually explicit conduct between a minor and a 37-year-old man.
On Tuesday, July 25, the Walnut Ridge Police Department arrested Micheal Seth Woodson, 37, of Walnut Ridge, after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a female minor.
According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, an investigation into Woodson began after the stepmother of a minor female victim came forward with a complaint against Woodson on Thursday, June 8, claiming to have found Snap Chat conversations between her step-daughter and Woodson.
After an initial investigation was conducted, officers found Woodson to be having inappropriate conversations with the female minor, even going as far as sending money to the juvenile in exchange for illicit photos. The affidavit claims the minor is friends with Woodson’s daughter, who is also under age.
During a search of Woodson’s Snap Chat, investigators found where Woodson had sent the juvenile photos and videos of himself, and photos and videos of the underage victim. In one instance, a video shows Woodson exposing himself with a second minor female in various undressed stages.
On Sunday, July 18, Woodson was interviewed by police. During questioning, Woodson identified the second juvenile female, but denied having sex with the victim or selling photos. After leaving the interview, Woodson attempted suicide by consuming a large amount of Viagra and was briefly hospitalized.
The following day, on July 19, the mother of the second juvenile victim came forward to authorities and disclosed that Woodson was allegedly taking photos of her daughter and selling the photos online. She also disclosed that this had been going on for a couple of years.
On Thursday, July 22, members of Woodson’s family came forward to police with a backpack they found in their shed, which they stated did not belong to them. The family members stated that they had no knowledge of the backpack, which was filled with numerous SD storage cards, computer hard drives, memory sticks and devices for storing photos and video. Woodson admitted to police that the backpack was his, and that he hid it in the shed with plans to later retrieve it. According to police, the backpack contained child pornography and images he found on the dark web.
Woodson was arrested and placed in the Lawrence County Detention Center. He was charged with two counts of engaging a child in sexually explicit conduct and pandering or possessing medium depicting sexual conduct with a child. A no contact order was also placed on Woodson, with a bail set at $25,000.
According to Police Chief Cooksey, the investigation is ongoing involving federal agents and additional charges are pending. Police believe their may be more victims, and ask that victims or anyone with further information contact the police department at 870-886-2525.
