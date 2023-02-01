Addie Lou Saunders died January 30, 2023.
Born in Water Valley Township in Randolph County, Arkansas, September 25, 1925; she was a daughter of George A. Davidson and Chloe Craven Davidson. She was 97 years of age.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Addie Lou Saunders died January 30, 2023.
Born in Water Valley Township in Randolph County, Arkansas, September 25, 1925; she was a daughter of George A. Davidson and Chloe Craven Davidson. She was 97 years of age.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, John J. Saunders, two sisters, Barbara Cunningham and Jenelle Heal, three brothers, Granville Fry, Gerald R. Davidson, and Charles (Hoodie) Davidson.
She is survived by two sons, David Allen and John Stephen Saunders of Imboden, Arkansas.
Online guestbook available at www.bryanfh.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.