The Arkansas Department of Health is currently monitoring the spread of COVID-19 weekly.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 10, 476 new cases were filed in the state of Arkansas making the grand total for the number of COVID-19 cases to be 989,276.
The total number of active cases in the state is at 4,046 with a total of 12,729 deaths. At the time of publication, 440 people in the state are hospitalized.
Based on the ADH report, Lawrence County has 24 active cases, compared to last week’s 42 active cases.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the XBB.1.5 sub-variant, which is spreading quickly across the northeastern United States, is the most transmissible sub-variant that has been detected yet. Although the WHO does not have any data yet on the severity of XBB.1.5, there’s no indication that it makes people more sick than previous sub-variants.
For more information regarding COVID-19, visit https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/ novel-coronavirus.
