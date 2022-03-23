The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard the first reading of more than 120 changes to the Arkansas Code of Regulations at meetings held recently at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in Little Rock and the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
Commission Chairman Bobby Martin explained that while the number of regulation changes being considered may seem like a large amount, it actually is a combination of all changes in hunting, fishing and many other conservation-related regulations under the AGFC’s new two-year regulations cycle. Many of the regulations changes, in fact, are simplifications or clarifications to standardize or adjust regulations to be more consistent for hunters and anglers throughout the state.
“Working through regulations is arduous work on the part of the staff…,” Martin said. “Regulations are not about taking things away. They’re really about diligence of this agency and its leadership to its mission to protect, preserve, conserve and ensure the equal enjoyment of everything we have in the Arkansas outdoors.”
Some notable regulation proposals being considered include:
Continued refinements to previously-adopted captive wildlife codes; Shorten the white-fronted goose season to 74 days to increase the daily limit to three geese per hunter; Consider opening regular duck season the weekend after Thanksgiving instead of the weekend before; Extend boat access restrictions on waterfowl-focused wildlife management areas to include the seven days preceding the first day of the first segment of regular duck season; Require all boats on waterfowl-focused WMAs to operate only with motors that have “unmodified” factory exhaust systems in place; and Implement chronic wasting disease management regulations in Ashley, Bradley, Randolph and Union counties.
All proposed changes will be available for public comment through an online public opinion survey at www.agfc.com/regulations for 30 days that began Friday, March 18. AGFC staff will then compile responses from the survey for commissioner review, and the seven appointed members of the Commission will vote on the final proposed changes at the regularly scheduled May Commission meeting in Little Rock.
