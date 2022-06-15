Members of the Walnut Ridge Airport Commission met on May 23 and discussed the possibility of an old Warbird Fly-In on Oct. 15.
Airport manager Stacy Hoggard informed commissioners that several members of the Department of Aeronautics Commission have suggested that the airport look into the possibility of conducting one, and commissioners agreed.
Airport commission members suggested Hoggard start planning it and update the commission with anything that needed to be voted on. Manager Hoggard said she would work with Harold Johnson at the Wings of Honor Museum and would inform commissioners of any incurring costs.
Also during the meeting manager Hoggard informed commissioners that she has been talking with parties interested in refurbishing the Old Military Hanger. Hoggard reported that the interested parties have large aircraft. Hoggard is supposed to meet with the Airport Engineering Firm, interested parties, Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp and Chairman Don Cavenaugh at a later date.
Airport commissioners voted to extend the lease on the Airport House, which is currently leased by David Midgett, for another year. The new lease expires on May 31, 2023, but Midgett will have the option to renew before then.
Manager Hoggard requested that the commissioners purchase a 12’ spray rig to connect to the airport’s mule, which she found at Tractor Supply for $489. Commissioners agreed to the purchase. Hoggard also requested the commission purchase a FOD Razor Sweeper, but commissioners a she check with other airports currently using it and report back to them.
