The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission held a regular meeting on Oct. 24 at the Airport Terminal Building. Commissioners present included Chairman Don Cavenaugh, Ron Ingram, Gary Kearby, Clay Sloan and Paul Forrester. Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard was also present.
During the meeting, Hoggard discussed the 2022 Airport Terminal Grant and asked commissioners for approval to apply for the grant. Hoggard stated that the grant, which is funded by the FAA for improvements to the airport terminal, was applied for in 2021, and provided updated costs. Commissioners approved by unanimous consent to apply for the grant.
Construction updates were provided to commissioners at the meeting for the airport’s ramp, runway and hangar projects. Hoggard reported that the runway repair has been completed and the ramp repair should be completed this week. Also, concrete for the new t-hangars was set to be poured this week. Commissioners also asked Hoggard to gather quotes for repairing the flat roof on what used to be the old terminal and present them at the next meeting if possible.
Also during the meeting, Hoggard reported that fuel sales are up in both Avgas and Jet sales. The airport sold a total of 89,456 gallons in 2021 and as of Oct. 24, the airport has already sold 88,736.13 gallons, on track to sale well over 100,000 gallons of fuel this year. According to Hoggard, this is the most fuel that has ever been sold at the airport.
The Walnut Ridge Airport will be one of the stops on an Airplane Poker Run, being held out of Searcy and weather permitting, soon. It was also announced at the ADA meeting on Oct. 19 that the contracts for the study to be one of the NEA Regional Airport will go before the legislature. If approved, the study will begin soon. Hoggard also reported that the 80th Anniversary Warbird Fly In event was well attended.
In other business, Hoggard updated commissioners on the pending sale of a plane owned by Terry Wilson of Wilson Flying Service that was selling on an auction site, which closed on Oct. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.