The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission held a regular meeting on Oct. 24 at the Airport Terminal Building. Commissioners present included Chairman Don Cavenaugh, Ron Ingram, Gary Kearby, Clay Sloan and Paul Forrester. Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard was also present.

During the meeting, Hoggard discussed the 2022 Airport Terminal Grant and asked commissioners for approval to apply for the grant. Hoggard stated that the grant, which is funded by the FAA for improvements to the airport terminal, was applied for in 2021, and provided updated costs. Commissioners approved by unanimous consent to apply for the grant.

