The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission held its monthly meeting on Aug. 22 at the Airport Terminal. Commissioners present included Chairman Don Cavenaugh, Ron Ingram, Gary Kearby, Clay Sloan and Adam Davis, along with guest Sharon Henson.

Minutes of the August meeting and special meeting were approved and in old business, Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard advised commissioners of construction dates for state grants. According to Hoggard, construction will begin on repairs and the ramp area on Oct. 17, and ground work will start for the new hangars on Monday with construction set to begin on March 20, 2023.

