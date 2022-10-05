The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission held its monthly meeting on Aug. 22 at the Airport Terminal. Commissioners present included Chairman Don Cavenaugh, Ron Ingram, Gary Kearby, Clay Sloan and Adam Davis, along with guest Sharon Henson.
Minutes of the August meeting and special meeting were approved and in old business, Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard advised commissioners of construction dates for state grants. According to Hoggard, construction will begin on repairs and the ramp area on Oct. 17, and ground work will start for the new hangars on Monday with construction set to begin on March 20, 2023.
In new business, Hoggard informed commissioners that on Sept. 21 the airport held its annual Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Audit, which is performed every year due to the airport having a government contract. There were no findings except for one annual report that needed completing. Hoggard also reported that the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for 2024-2028 was approved.
In past news, the AAOA meeting was held on Sept. 18-20 in Fort Smith with Cavenaugh, Sloan and Hoggard attending. Also, Hoggard informed commissioners that Gelnn Boles, manager of AR/OK Airports District Office, FAA Southwest Region, and Jerry Chism, director of the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics, had visited the airport on Aug. 22.
Commissioners also discussed the upcoming 80th anniversary Warbird fly-in that will be held Oct. 14-16. The airport will be sponsoring the fly-in breakfast and lunch on the 15th.
