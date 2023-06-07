The Walnut Ridge Airport and Pilot’s Ally will host an aircraft safety workshop on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Walnut Ridge Airport, located at 250 North Lear Road in Walnut Ridge.
During the safety workshop, critical information will be discussed to ensure a safe response to aircraft emergencies and drone operations. This workshop is specifically designed for pilots, first responders and drone operations, but everyone is welcome to attend.
