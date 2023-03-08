The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission held a regular meeting on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. in the airport’s terminal building.
Commissioners present included Chairman Don Cavenaugh, Ron Ingram, Clay Sloan, Paul Forrester, Brett Cooper, Gary Kearby and Adam Davis, along with special guest Walnut Ridge City Clerk/Treasurer Sharon Henson.
During the meeting, Chairman Cavenaugh informed commissioners that the airport needs to change its credit card from the Bank of America to First National Bank. Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard stated that there had been times the credit card payment was late due to the mail system, and it would be beneficial to be able to pay the credit card bill locally.
Several of the commissioners agreed that it would be better dealt with locally. Cooper made a motion to apply for a credit card with First National Bank and request a $10,000 credit limit. The motion was carried by unanimous consent, and signers on the card will include Hoggard and Bill Martin, senior lineman.
Hoggard also informed commissioners about her trip to the 2023 FAA Southwest Airport Partnership Conference, held Feb. 27 through March 2.
Also during the meeting, Henson discussed the CMA account and explained how money is taken out of the CMA account for projects.
