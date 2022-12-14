The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission met on Nov. 28 and discussed the increase in fuel sales for the year 2022.
According to Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard, the total number of gallons sold for the year of 2021 was 89,456 compared to this year’s 96,226 gallons as of Nov. 27. Hoggard reported that the airport is on track to sell more than 100,000 gallons of fuel for the year 2022.
Also during the meeting, commissioners approved raises for airport employees as per recommendation of Chairman Don Cavenaugh, and approved the 2023 airport budget.
In addition, commissioners approved adding Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp to the CMA account in addition to Chairman Cavenaugh and Commissioner Clay Sloan who are already on the account. Board members also discussed and approved that two signatures are required on money transferred from the CMA account to the airport’s checking account.
