The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission met on Nov. 28 and discussed the increase in fuel sales for the year 2022.

According to Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard, the total number of gallons sold for the year of 2021 was 89,456 compared to this year’s 96,226 gallons as of Nov. 27. Hoggard reported that the airport is on track to sell more than 100,000 gallons of fuel for the year 2022.

