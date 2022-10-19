The Fourth Annual 4-H Color Fun Walk/Run will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at Stewart Park in Walnut Ridge.
The event is for all ages, and sign in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the park pavilion, followed by run/walk time from 9-10 a.m.
Tickets are $25 per person and $45 for two people.
Payment should be made out to the Lawrence County 4-H Foundation and can be paid during registration.
