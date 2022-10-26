The annual Black Rock Foothills Festival 2022 will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, in downtown Black Rock.
The festival will kick off Friday evening with a ham and bean supper at the Black Rock Community Center from 5-8 p.m. Proceeds from the supper will benefit the Black Rock Volunteer Fire Department and the cost is donations only.
On Saturday, the Black Rock Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will be held from 6-10 a.m. at the Black Rock Community Center. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children.
Vehicle traffic will be closed at 8:30 a.m. for Main Street and vendors and booths will open at 9 a.m. along with the Antique Car Show and Shine.
Opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Entertainment will kickoff with JR Rogers and the All Star Band at 3 p.m. followed by Billy Robinson and The Swinging Door Band at 4 p.m. Headliner Cory Jackson will perform at 5:30 p.m.
Other Saturday activities will include the Rocky Clements Magic Show, the Black Rock Museum, go cart races, bounce houses, a mechanical bull and semi truck simulator.
