The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6-8 p.m. in the Moody Room on the campus of Williams Baptist University.
The event will feature guest speaker Kim Williams regarding the 2024 solar eclipse and will include a buffet dinner and awards ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.