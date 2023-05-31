The Clover Bend Historical Preservation Society hosted its annual Clover Bend School Memorial Day Reunion on Friday and Saturday at the Historic Clover Bend School.
On Friday night, the annual bean and cornbread supper was held, along with the Frog Light Memorial Silent Auction. More than 75 items were donated to benefit the auction, from four counties and ranging in gift certificates to baked goods.
Saturday’s festivities kicked off with a flag ceremony at the Alice French Bell with Lauren Richmond, Layton Wheelis and Xander Wheelis leading the flag ceremony. Attendees enjoyed fellowship and recognition of Clover Bend community members, including the Pratt and Noel Baker families, and the graduating class of 1973, which was inducted into the 50-year club.
During the event, Debbie Wise served as Master of Ceremonies and Jan Zimmerman provided an update for guests on renovations and future plans for the school.
“Jan saw potential in the school and has made it her passion to restore it to its full capability for present and future generations to enjoy,” stated the Clover Bend Historic District. “We are so appreciative of her guidance and support and we look forward to what’s in store.”
After the class inductions, the Clover Bend Historical Preservation District Board was recognized followed by a pork steak dinner. Members of the board include: president Alex Latham, vice president Tim Doyle, special projects Mary Freeman, treasurer Sarah Whaley, secretary Rhonda Land, Stan Jones, Allen Freer, Lynda Latham, Debbie Wise, Wink Phillips and Elizabeth Kimble.
The Clover Bend Historical Society is a 501c3 organization and is operated solely off donations.
“The fact that this reunion is not only still a tradition, but is also still a successful fundraiser event for the school is a true testament to the support and love our community has for this special piece of Arkansas History,” said Elizabeth Kimble.
According to Kimble, local community members, such as Terran Wheelis and Desiree Light, provide additional support to make this event special. In addition to the aid of community members, several businesses contribute to the reunion. This year, businesses such as Corbyn Martin Landscaping, Rent One and Olivia Yarbro Photography, contributed to make the reunion a successful event.
