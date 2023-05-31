230531-TD-clover-bend-front-photo

Several attended the annual Clover Bend Memorial Day Reunion, which was held Friday and Saturday at the Historic Clover Bend School. Additional photos from the weekend event found inside this edition of The Times Dispatch.

 Submitted Photo / Olivia Yarbro

The Clover Bend Historical Preservation Society hosted its annual Clover Bend School Memorial Day Reunion on Friday and Saturday at the Historic Clover Bend School.

On Friday night, the annual bean and cornbread supper was held, along with the Frog Light Memorial Silent Auction. More than 75 items were donated to benefit the auction, from four counties and ranging in gift certificates to baked goods.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.