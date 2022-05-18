The annual Clover Bend Historic District Memorial Day Celebration will be held this year after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
The event will kickoff Friday night, May 27, with the bean and cornbread supper, followed by a silent auction. The silent auction will feature items donated by local businesses and individuals. Proceeds from the auction will go towards maintenance and upkeep of the school, as well as to the Clover Bend Volunteer Fire Department.
On Saturday, May 28, the day will kick off at the Alice French Bell Tower for the singing of the National Anthem, followed by recognition of the Clover Bend classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972, which will be inducted into the 50-year club. Lunch will include smoked pork steaks with all the trimmings, prepared by the volunteer fire department.
The Clover Bend Schools were established in January 1938 as a consolidation of schools from the surrounding 20 miles. The school consolidated with Hoxie and closed in 1983, creating the Clover Bend Historic District. Comprised of a main building, a gymnasium, a cafeteria, a cottage devoted to vocational home economics and a vocational agriculture building, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on Sept. 17, 1990.
Since being listed as a historic place, a farm house, barn, chicken house, smokehouse and an outdoor bathroom have been added to the 13-acre site to recreate the FSA appearance.
The annual Memorial Day Reunion exists to showcase these successes and the students who attended the school. Visitors gather about the Alice French Bell Tower for the singing of the National Anthem to symbolize the official start of the reunion.
The Clover Bend event is ran solely on donations, as are the repairs and upkeep expenses for the school and volunteer fire department. To make a donation for the silent auction contact the Clover Bend Historic District’s Facebook page. Monetary donations may be mailed to: Clover Bend Historical Association, P.O. Box 672, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.