The Clover Bend Historical Preservation Society and the Clover Bend Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Memorial Day Reunion May 26-27 at the Clover Bend School.

The event will kickoff with the annual bean and cornbread supper on Friday, May 26, followed by the Frog Light Memorial Silent Auction. The auction will feature items donated by local businesses and individuals, and all proceeds raised from the event will go towards maintenance and upkeep of the school and the volunteer fire department.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.