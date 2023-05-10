The Clover Bend Historical Preservation Society and the Clover Bend Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Memorial Day Reunion May 26-27 at the Clover Bend School.
The event will kickoff with the annual bean and cornbread supper on Friday, May 26, followed by the Frog Light Memorial Silent Auction. The auction will feature items donated by local businesses and individuals, and all proceeds raised from the event will go towards maintenance and upkeep of the school and the volunteer fire department.
On Saturday, May 27, the Clover Bend Class of 1973 will be inducted into the 50-year club and the volunteer fire department will be smoking pork steaks and sides as lunch for guests. Social visiting will also be held. The day will kickoff at the Alice French Bell Tower for the signing of the National Anthem.
The Clover Bend Schools were established as a consolidation of schools in the surrounding 20 miles in January of 1938. When the school closed in 1983 and consolidated with Hoxie, the Clover Bend Historical School District was formed. It was comprised of a main building, a gymnasium, cafeteria, a cottage devoted to vocational home economics and a vocational agriculture building.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places on Sept. 17, 1990, today the school features new additions, such as a farm house, barn, chicken house, smokehouse and an outdoor bathroom, on the 13-acre site to recreate the FSA appearance.
The annual Memorial Day Reunion exists to showcase the success of the school, as well as the students who attended.
The event is run solely on donations, as are the repairs and upkeep expenses for the school and volunteer fire department. Donations may be mailed to: Clover Bend Historical Preservation Society, P.O. Box 672, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.