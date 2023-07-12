The 31st annual Summertime Photo Contest, hosted by The Times Dispatch, is coming to a close as this year’s deadline is Friday, July 14.

Photos can be emailed to sredden@thetd.com. As categories have been set for the contest, those entering photos are asked to designate which category they want their photos to be judged in.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.