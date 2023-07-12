The 31st annual Summertime Photo Contest, hosted by The Times Dispatch, is coming to a close as this year’s deadline is Friday, July 14.
Photos can be emailed to sredden@thetd.com. As categories have been set for the contest, those entering photos are asked to designate which category they want their photos to be judged in.
Categories for the contest include: Summer Travels, Summer Snacks, Sand & Surf, People & Pets, Fun & Games, Summer Bonding, Summer Rides, Wet & Wild, All Creatures, Scenes of Summer and Expressions of Summer.
Photographers are limited to five entries in the contest. Those entering are asked to include their name, address, telephone number and category being entered with the photo.
Individuals are also asked to identify the scene and/or people in the photo and give a brief description of where they are and what they are doing.
Photos may be emailed to sredden@thetd.com. This year’s contest will be judged by Premiere Magazine from Paragould.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.