The Walnut Ridge Police Department is currently investigating a potential crime ring out of North Little Rock after a string of vehicle break-ins in Walnut Ridge.
According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, 13 vehicles were broken into during the night on Tuesday, June 6. In addition to the break-ins, one vehicle was stolen, which has been recovered.
While no residences or buildings were disturbed, the burglars stole anything of value from the vehicles, including firearms, money and electronics.
“We have some leads that involves suspects out of North Little Rock,” said Cooksey. “We are working with the police department out of North Little Rock to see if we can get any assistance in this investigation.”
Cooksey stated that they believe the criminals to be a group who frequently steals from neighborhoods close to the Little Rock area.
The stolen vehicle that was recovered was found in North Little Rock in the parking lot of a run-down apartment complex.
“It appears like they might have branched up from their normal location,” Cooksey said. “The burglaries occurred on the north end of town, hitting Eastwood and Westwood Circle, then to Northridge and Pocahontas Road.”
