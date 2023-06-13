The Walnut Ridge Police Department is currently investigating a potential crime ring out of North Little Rock after a string of vehicle break-ins in Walnut Ridge.

According to Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey, 13 vehicles were broken into during the night on Tuesday, June 6. In addition to the break-ins, one vehicle was stolen, which has been recovered.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.