Applications for Hemingway-Pfeiffer writer-in-residence are being accepted

PIGGOTT — Applications for the 2022 writer-in-residence program at the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott are now being accepted. The residency is June 1-30, and includes lodging in a loft apartment on the downtown square in Piggott over the City Market coffee shop.
The writer-in-residence will also have the opportunity to work in the studio where author Ernest Hemingway worked on his Pulitzer Prize winning book A Farewell to Arms during an extended stay with his wife’s family in 1928. The residency includes a $1,000 stipend to help cover food and transportation.
If public health conditions allow, the writer-in-residence will be expected to serve as mentor for a week-long retreat for writers at the educational center. This retreat will be open to 8-10 writers. The recipient may be asked to hold one or two readings of his/her own work. The remainder of the month will be free to the writer-in-residence to work on his/her own work in a safe, socially-distanced environment.
Candidates with an Master of Arts or Master of Fine Arts degree in a relevant field are preferred. Send a cover letter, CV, and writing sample of roughly 20 pages (in any genre) to Dr. Adam Long at adamlong@AState.edu by Feb. 28. Incomplete applications cannot be accepted. Due to the expected high volume of applications, confirmation of receipt of applications cannot be guaranteed.
Questions about the program can be directed to Long. For more information about the museum or lodging (the Inn at Piggott), visit hemingway.AState.edu.
The writer-in-residence program is made possible through underwriting sponsorship by Piggott State Bank.
The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center, an Arkansas State University Heritage Site, contributes to the understanding of the regional, national and global history of the 1920s and 1930s eras by focusing on the internationally connected Pfeiffer family of Piggott and their son-in-law and regular guest Ernest Hemingway. This includes drawing on Hemingway’s influence as a noted American author to foster interest in literature and the arts and promote excellence in both.
