During early voting or on election day for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election, voters will decide more than community leaders. Legislators and citizen groups have proposed changes to the state constitutions and voters will approve or reject the measures. The following information provides research-based information from The Public Policy Center on the issues to help voters better understand what is being asked of them.
ISSUE NUMBER 1 - Giving State Senators and Representatives Authority to Call Special Legislative Sessions. Issue Number 1 is a constitutional amendment to the state constitution that would give state Senators and Representatives the authority to call special meetings of the legislature at any time. Currently, only the governor has that authority.
This proposal would amend Section 5 of Article 5 of the Arkansas Constitution that describes when sessions take place. If approved, this new section would allow legislators to cal a special session at any time if the speaker of the House and president of the Senate jointly decide to convene lawmakers or two-thirds or more of the members of the Arkansas House of Representatives and Senate sign a written proclamation calling for the special session.
ISSUE NUMBER 2 - Requiring 60 percent Voter Approval for Constitutional Amendments and Citizen-Proposed State Laws. Issue Number 2 is a constitutional amendment that would increase the percentage of votes required to pass most statewide ballot issues. Currently, a majority of votes are required for statewide ballot issues to pass and go into effect. This percentage is frequently described as a “50 percent plus one vote” or a simple majority.
Issue Number 2 proposes amending the three sections of the Arkansas Constitution governing ballot issues to require a “super majority” vote in order for constitutional amendments and initiated acts to go into effect.
Specifically, Issue 2 proposes increasing the percent of votes required to pass constitutional amendments proposed by citizen groups from 50 percent to 60 percent, increasing the percent of votes required to pass constitutional amendments proposed by the legislature from 50 percent to 60 percent and increasing the percent of votes required to pass state laws proposed by citizen groups from 50 percent to 60 percent.
ISSUE NUMBER 3 - Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment. Issue Number 3 is a constitutional amendment to create the “Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment” and to provide that government may never burden a person’s freedom of religion except in the rare circumstance that the government demonstrates that application of the burden to the person is in furtherance of a compelling government interest and is the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling government interest.
The proposed amendment would add language to the Arkansas Constitution that prohibits state and local governments from burdening the practice of religion in Arkansas unless the government shows there’s a compelling reason to do so and acts in the least restrictive way and provides a legal claim in a court or other governmental proceeding for a person to seek relief against the government for imposing on their religious freedom.
ISSUE NUMBER 4 – Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. Issue Number 4 is an amendment to authorize the possession, personal use and consumption of cannabis by adults, to authorize the cultivation and sale of cannabis by licensed commercial facilities and to provide for the regulation of those facilities.
This citizen-proposed amendment asks voters to change the Arkansas Constitution to allow and regulate cannabis, also referred to as marijuana, for non-medical purposes. The proposal would also make numerous changes to add, alter or remove parts of Amendment 98, currently known as the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment of 2016.
For additional information regarding the Arkansas Ballot Issues for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022, General Election, pick up a free 2022 Voter Guide found at the Lawrence County Courthouse. More information can also be found online at www.uaex.uada.edu/ballot.
