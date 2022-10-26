During early voting or on election day for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election, voters will decide more than community leaders. Legislators and citizen groups have proposed changes to the state constitutions and voters will approve or reject the measures. The following information provides research-based information from The Public Policy Center on the issues to help voters better understand what is being asked of them.

ISSUE NUMBER 1 - Giving State Senators and Representatives Authority to Call Special Legislative Sessions. Issue Number 1 is a constitutional amendment to the state constitution that would give state Senators and Representatives the authority to call special meetings of the legislature at any time. Currently, only the governor has that authority.

