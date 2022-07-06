The Walnut Ridge Airport Commission met on June 27 and discussed the construction of new hangars at the Walnut Ridge Airport.
Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard informed the commission that the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics will hold their monthly meeting at the Walnut Ridge Airport on Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Following the meeting, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the new hangars.
Hoggard also stated that the bid opening for the groundwork and construction of the new hangars will be sometime around July 26.
Also during the meeting, commissioners approved the purchase of an FOD Razor Sweeper to be used to sweep the airport’s ramp, runways and taxiways, and they approved a raise for the two full-time employees at the airport.
Walnut Ridge City Treasurer Sharon Henson spoke with commissioners about removing items from the asset list that has been sold at an auction and are no longer in use, and commissioners approved the removal of said items.
Henson also informed commissioners that an ordinance has been passed by the Walnut Ridge City Council that only items with a value of $2,500 or more will be placed on the asset list. Commissioners approved the removal of items under that value from the airport’s asset list.
Commissioners asked Hoggard to acquire three quotes for a new cooling system for the terminal and fire station at the airport, and discussed the renewal of the engineering contract, which is due. Manager Hoggard has advertised for bids and commissioners will vote during their next meeting for the engineering group to provide services for the next five years. Currently, only one bid package has been received, which is from current engineers, McClelland & Associates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.