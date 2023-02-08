The Arkansas National Guard deployed 450 guardsmen over the weekend to begin a one-year mission, which will eventually take them to Southwest Asia.
According to the Guard, those deploying are from A Company from Walnut Ridge and Harrison, B Company from Batesville and Augusta, C Company from West Memphis, Headquarters and Headquarters Company from Searcy, as well as a platoon from the Missouri National Guard.
Soldiers were to leave their respective armories on Sunday and head to Fort Bliss in Texas. After completing mobilization training, the units will be stationed in Southwest Asia for roughly nine months as part of Operation Spartan Shield, a joint mission under the U.S. Central Command.
Operation Spartan Shield’s mission is to build partner capacity in the Middle East to promote regional self-reliance and increase security among partner nations. During their nine months abroad, the guardsmen will serve as a security force, providing convoy and base security for U.S. military units and allies.
The affected companies are part of supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.
“These Guardsmen are well-trained and prepared for this mission,” said Major General Jon Stubbs, Arkansas’ adjutant general. “While their mission is very important, it’s the easy part. Leaving behind your loved ones and your employer is always the most challenging part. We’ve got patriotic employers in Arkansas, and we recognize their sacrifices in supporting this deployment.”
“For families, we’ve got an excellent support system in place,” said Stubbs. “I encourage the family members of those deploying to reach out if something comes up. The Guard is family, and we’re going to provide support and guidance to ensure families are taken care of so that’s one less thing for our deploying soldiers to worry about.”
