As summer begins, Arkansas is likely to experience heat waves causing energy bill increases for many. Arkansans have already seen a tremendous rise in energy prices.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is urging all Arkansans to take precautions to prepare their home and finances with the squelching summer months to come.
“Arkansans should expect skyrocketing price increases this summer, and that includes everything from energy prices to survive the sweltering southern heat to materials that better equip your house to reduce those energy costs,” said Rutledge.
Here are tips to keep energy costs low throughout the summer months:
Use a programmable thermostat to automatically raise the temperature when no one is home. Some newer models can connect to smartphones, providing access regardless of location.
Seal cracks or holes around the home by weather-stripping doors and windows and adding insulation to walls, attic and crawlspace to prevent loss of air conditioning.
Set ceiling fans to spin counterclockwise to recirculate cold air.
Make sure air vents are unobstructed.
Close the vents and doors to rooms that are not being used.
Keep air filters clean and replace regularly.
Other tips and resources are available at EnergyEfficiencyArkansas.org, a partnership between Arkansas utility companies and the Arkansas Energy Office.
There are resources available for Arkansans needing assistance with energy bills. Visit the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment website for more information about the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Arkansans may apply for LIHEAP’s help beginning Monday.
