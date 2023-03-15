Many well known movie stars and film makers have been born and/or raised throughout Arkansas. Here are some with ties that have captured the elusive attention of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Even before the Academy, or their awards existed, there was Gilbert M. “Broncho Billy” Anderson.
Born in 1880 in Little Rock, Anderson’s family moved to Pine Bluff when he was a child. He was a writer, director, producer, studio founder and the first cowboy star, as he was cast in “The Great Train Robbery” (1903).
In 1958, Anderson was awarded an honorary Oscar for his contribution to the development of motion pictures as entertainment. He passed away in 1971.
You’ve seen Arthur Hunnicutt in numerous roles, trust me. Look him up and when you see his face, you’ll say, ‘Oh yeah!’
He was born in 1910 in Gravelly. He attended Arkansas State Teachers College (now University of Central Arkansas) until he was forced to drop out due to the depression. Hunnicutt received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “The Big Sky” (1952). He passed away in 1979.
We lost Melinda Dillon earlier this year. She was born in Hope in 1939 but was mostly raised in Alabama. Dillon was nominated for Best Supporting Actress twice – “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977) and for “Absence of Malice” (1981), one of my favorite newspaper movies! She’s probably best remembered as Ralphie’s mom in “A Christmas Story” (1983).
Mary Steenburgen was born in Newport in 1953. Her family relocated to North Little Rock when she was young. She attended Hendrix College but quickly made her way to New York and an acting career. Steenburgen won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Melvin and Howard” (1980).
Billy Bob Thornton was born in Hot Springs in 1955. He won the Best Adapted Screenplay award for “Sling Blade” (1996), which was set in Arkansas. He also was nominated Best Actor for his role as Karl Childers in that movie. And, he was nominated Best Supporting Actor for “A Simple Plan” (1998).
Lisa Blount was born in Fayetteville in 1957. She received an Academy Award for “The Accountant” (2001) as executive producer of the short comedy film directed by her husband Ray McKinnon. She had a career in front of the camera, too, including roles in “September 30, 1955” (1977), which was shot in Arkansas, and “An Officer and a Gentleman” (1982). She passed away in 2010.
And here are some movies with Oscar attention that were set either entirely or partially in Arkansas.
“Hallelujah” (1929) was shot in Arkansas and Memphis. It was the first “talkie” made by King Vidor, who was nominated for Best Director. This also was one of the first Hollywood movies with an all African American cast.
“True Grit” (1969) delivered John Wayne’s Best Actor Oscar. The song “True Grit” also was nominated Best Song for an Original Picture. Arkansan Glen Campbell, who co-starred in the film sang the song, although the award would have gone to the guys who wrote the music and lyrics, Elmer Bernstein and Don Black.
The book “True Grit,” published in 1968, was written by Charles Portis, from El Dorado.
“True Grit” (2010) was nominated for a whopping 10 Academy Awards, but didn’t win any of them: Best Picture, Best Director for Joel and Ethan Coen, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor for Jeff Bridges, Best Supporting Actress for Hailee Steinfeld, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing and Best Sound Editing.
Also, Arkansan Johnny Cash’s version of the song “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” was used in the theatrical trailer and Iris DeMent, who was born in Paragould, is featured singing “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms” at the end of the movie.
Did you know “Smokey and the Bandit” (1977) received an Academy Award nomination? Walter Hannemann and Angelo Ross, were nominated for Best Film Editing.
“Brubaker” (1980) received a nomination for Best Writing for a Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen for W.D. Richter and Arthur A. Ross.
“Thelma and Louise” (1991) received six nominations: Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon were both nominated Best Actress; Ridley Scott (Best Director); Adrian Biddle (Best Cinematography); Thom Noble (Best Film Editing); and Callie Khouri (who won Best Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen).
“The Firm” (1993) earned two nominations including Best Supporting Actress for Holly Hunter and Best Original Score for Dave Grusin. The book was written by John Grisham, who was born in Jonesboro and spent his first few years in Black Oak and Parkin before his family moved to Southaven, Miss.
“The War Room” (1993) is a documentary about Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign for president. It was nominated for Best Documentary feature.
The Johnny Cash biopic “Walk The Line” (2005), received five nominations. Reese Witherspoon won the Oscar for Best Actress. Joaquin Phoenix was nominated Best Actor. Other nominations were for Best Film Editing, Best Costume Design, and Best Sound Mixing.
“Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory” (2011) is a documentary on the West Memphis Three that was nominated for Best Documentary Feature.
“Minari” (2020) received six nominations: Christina Oh (Best Picture); Lee Isaac Chung (Best Director and Best Original Screenplay); Steven Yeun (Best Actor); Emile Mosseri (Best Original Score); and Youn Yuh-jung won Best Supporting Actress.
It might be fun to revisit some of these movies or seek out the ones you haven’t seen.
