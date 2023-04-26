The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) at Arkansas State University will offer several opportunities to learn about starting and growing a business in May.
Several sessions will have opportunities for businesses to meet with an ASBTDC business consultant. The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan proposals, growth and expansion marketing and profitability.
On Tuesday, May 9, Robert Bahn, an ASBTDC business consultant, will lead a class, “Start Your Small Business Now,” from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, located at 109 Southwest Front Street. Counseling will follow the class from 1-3 p.m.
The session is made possible by co-sponsorships from FNBC Bank, First Community Bank, NEA Intermodal Authority, East Arkansas Planning and Development District, Simmons Bank, First Security Bank and Regions Bank.
There is no charge for the training events or counseling sessions, but registration is required. To register for the class, call 870-972-3517.
