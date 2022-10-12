The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will offer on-site counseling for small businesses in several counties this month. Aspiring entrepreneurs and existing small businesses will have the opportunity to meet with an ASBTDC business consultant.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion, marketing and profitability.
Scheduled sessions with ASBTDC consultants for Lawrence County will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, located at 109 Southwest Front Street in Walnut Ridge. “Marketing Your Small Business” workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and counseling with business consultant Robert Bahn will be held from 1-3 p.m.
The sessions are made possible by co-sponsorships from FNBC, First Community Bank, NEA Intermodal Authority, East Arkansas Planning and Development District, First Security Bank and Simmons Bank.
There is no charge for the training event or counseling sessions, but registration is required. One may call (870) 972-3517 to register.
