The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) at Arkansas State University will present its training event, “Financing Your Small Business Now,” in June and July at two locations.
The training will be offered Thursday, June 23, at the Osceola/South Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce in Osceola, and Thursday, July 14, at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office in Walnut Ridge.
Business consultant Robert Bahn will conduct both training sessions, which run from 10 a.m. until noon, teaching how to finance one’s business the right way. Those attending will learn about essential startup steps, legal business structures, financing, putting together a loan proposal to take to the bank, and key issues that affect business success.
Bahn will remain after the seminar from 1-3 p.m. for one-on-one counseling. One may call Bahn at 870-680-8172 to schedule a counseling session.
The ASBTDC at Arkansas State University is a partnership of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock College of Business and A-State’s Neil Griffin College of Business.
The ASBTDC assists start-ups and existing businesses. Core services include free consulting and market research plus low-to-no-cost training. More details can be found online at http://asbtdc.org/.
