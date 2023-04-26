The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Lawrence County Detention Center.
On Tuesday, April 18, the inmate was brought to the jail and collapsed in the booking area.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 11:51 am
The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Lawrence County Detention Center.
On Tuesday, April 18, the inmate was brought to the jail and collapsed in the booking area.
Emergency services were called and dispatched to the jail and the unidentified man was taken to the Lawrence Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
According to the Arkansas State Police, an investigation is underway.
