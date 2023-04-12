An important public meeting will be held today, Wednesday, April 12, regarding the NEA Regional Airport Feasibility Study.
The meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce, located at 1709 East Nettleton Avenue in Jonesboro.
“This study is quite possibly the most important study that has happened for Northeast Arkansas in 25 years,” said Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp. “This meeting is extremely important and we would like to encourage everyone to attend.”
Jeff Morris with the EAPDD has developed a quick survey to help inform the feasibility study.
According to Snapp, several counties are having trouble getting residents to fill out the survey.
“We need your help in getting this survey out to mayors, judges, businesses, industries, economic developers, farmers and residents, especially in these counties,” Snapp said.
The majority of surveys completed have been submitted from Craighead County, Lawrence County and Greene County.
