The Alicia Volunteer Fire Department recently received two generous donations from the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Suffolk Fire Department including a 2003 fire engine and a 1991 F350 brush truck.

According to AVFD Chief Andrew Sloan of Alicia, the donations were made to the volunteer fire department in exchange for its 1946 fire pumper, which sat at the fire station for more than 10 years.

