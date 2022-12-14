The Alicia Volunteer Fire Department recently received two generous donations from the Virginia Beach Fire Department and the Suffolk Fire Department including a 2003 fire engine and a 1991 F350 brush truck.
According to AVFD Chief Andrew Sloan of Alicia, the donations were made to the volunteer fire department in exchange for its 1946 fire pumper, which sat at the fire station for more than 10 years.
“I got ahold of the Virginia Fire Department regarding the 1946 fire pumper to find out more information, and they offered an exchange for the fire pumper to be included in the museum,” said Sloan.
After the museum offered the exchange, Sloan held a meeting with the fire department to receive their feedback, of which all agreed on the exchange.
“At the time, we only had a 1986 run truck as our only means of fighting fire,” Sloan said. “We had a tanker, but it was ineffective.”
According to Sloan, the brush truck will allow the fire department to respond to emergencies faster and will enable the fire department to reach places an engine can’t. On average, the Alicia Volunteer Fire Department receives anywhere from 30 to 60 calls per year within the department’s 60-mile radius, which includes from Alicia to Minturn, Shirey Bay and to Hwy. 67.
“This process started in June,” said Sloan. “When I reached out to the museum regarding information about the 1946 fire pumper, they offered an exchange for useful fire trucks to place our fire pumper in their museum.”
Virginia Beach Deputy Fire Chief Vance Cooper and Suffolk Fire Battalion Chief James Broglin helped make the exchange possible, which will allow the AVFD to better serve the community.
Members of the Alicia VFD include Sloan, fire chief; David Witt, assistant chief; Jacob Sloan, captain; Alex Smith, lieutenant; Deborah Teague, safety officer; Bill Teague, CTO officer; Michelle Teague, PIO officer; Kimberly Sloan, secretary; and firefighters Stanley Corbett, Josh Light and Stacey Light.
Alicia’s 1946 fire pumper will be featured in the Virginia Fire Museum, located in Roanoke, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.