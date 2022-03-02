On Wednesday, Feb. 23, shortly after 10 p.m., the Imboden Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a barn fire in Lawrence County, near the Randolph County line.
According to Imboden Fire Chef Jim Jones, the barn, owned by Clifford Adams of Randolph County, was a relatively new, free-standing steel structure that housed 300 round bales of hay and farm equipment, including a tractor with spray rig.
Firefighters from Black Rock, Ravenden, Walnut Ridge and Pocahontas were all paged to the scene as water had to be brought to the scene in tankers.
“There wasn’t a fire hydrant in the area, and five fire departments were not making headway, so we got the equipment out and had to let the rest burn,” said Jones. Firefighters were on scene until nearly 2 a.m. trying to extinguish the blaze.
In less than 24 hours after the fire, authorities identified three female juvenile suspects, ages 13, 12 and 10.
“A worker from the railroad was checking switches to make sure they were not freezing up, and he reported that he saw three females walking to and from the area,” Jones said. “According to the railroad worker, they stayed at the barn around 15 to 20 minutes.”
Surveillance cameras from a nearby business were reviewed, but didn’t show the subjects. Authorities contacted nearby residents and the three female juveniles all admitted responsibility for the fire. According to Jones, the fire was not malicious.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation to the Imboden fire chief and all the dedicated firemen from the fire departments who responded to the scene. Your efforts to control the fire and remove equipment are greatly appreciated,” said Adams. “Also thanks to the law enforcement for quickly identifying those responsible.”
Adams stated that 300 bales of hay were lost, each valued at $50 each or more, as well as hay equipment valued at approximately $15,000. In addition to the hay and equipment, Adams valued the barn at beteween $60,000 and $70,000.
Firefighters were able to save a tractor, although the spray rig tank attached to the tractor was melted, as were the rubber hoses.
Adams said he’s had several reach out to him regarding the incident, and several have offered to provide hay for his cattle, as well as offered to help clean up debris from the fire.
“I am grateful to those who offered to help me with hay to finish out the feeding season,” Adams said. “I cannot express how much I appreciate my friends during this time.”
