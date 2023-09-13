Baseball-Softball complex to be built at Sloan-Hendrix

Sloan-Hendrix Schools Superintendent Clifford Rorex has announced that a boys baseball and girls softball complex will be constructed at the intersection of Arkansas State Highway 115 and Lawrence County Road 201.
Plans include a concession stand, restrooms, bleachers, and parking lots for both fields. There will be an entrance to the complex for parking off Highway 115 and Lawrence County Road 201.
Additional parking will be available in the parking lot of Bill McCurley Gymasimum. Rorex also stated: “At this time we do not have enough fields for the girls to practice and play softball. They have been using the Black Rock School field for some time for both practice and games. There is also a lot of interest in junior high baseball and softball and youth baseball. Even though our youth may compete in leagues at Pocahontas and Walnut Ridge they also need a place to practice.
“Now they practice any place they can find on our campus. We plan on keeping the present baseball field in playing shape so that it can be utilized for practices. The new complex will be a tremendous asset to the school and community. We think there will be renewed interest in high school baseball and softball and hope to attract district and regional tournaments in the future. Tate General Contractors from Jonesboro are the general contractors for the project and plan on starting in a couple of weeks. Weather permitting, we can play ball at the new complex sometime next spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.