Baseball-Softball complex to be built at Sloan-Hendrix

An artist’s rendering of the complex.

Sloan-Hendrix Schools Superintendent Clifford Rorex has announced that a boys baseball and girls softball complex will be constructed at the intersection of Arkansas State Highway 115 and Lawrence County Road 201.

Plans include a concession stand, restrooms, bleachers, and parking lots for both fields. There will be an entrance to the complex for parking off Highway 115 and Lawrence County Road 201.

