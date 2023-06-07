Hoxie hosted the 14th annual Beast of the East 7-on-7 tournament on Saturday.
Crider Field was the site for the tournament featuring 24 teams representing 23 programs, ranging from Arkansas’ largest high school football classification to the smallest. Play lasted about seven hours before the two champions were crowned.
“We’ve had a great turnout. I think we had 14 teams when we initially started and we’ve just gradually moved up. I’m very proud of that,” Sears said. “By word of mouth, coaches hear that we put on a good tournament and they want to come. We just keep expanding. We’ll probably cap it off at 25, that would probably be ideal.”
West Memphis defeated Gosnell 21-2 to win the Gold bracket. Mountain View scored a last-minute touchdown to defeat Walnut Ridge 16-9 in the Silver bracket final.
Games lasted 15 minutes and were determined by a modified scoring system that included seven points for a touchdown, three points for an interception and two for stopping an opponent on downs. Seven-on-seven football is limited to passing plays and while those aren’t a big part of his team’s offense, Walnut Ridge coach Jeff Blake said the Bobcats still benefit from playing in the Beast of the East.
“We don’t throw the ball very much, we’re a running football team,” Blake said after his team’s runner-up finish. “This is always good for our defense to come out here and get some reps, and also to get some work on our play-action passing game. What we do run on Friday, that’s what we were working on and we did a pretty good job.”
Blake said Saturday’s tournament is the only 7-on-7 event for his team, which will travel to pad camps at Trumann, Paragould and Cross County for work against outside competition in the summer.
Hoxie finished first in its pool before losing to Brookland to open bracket play.
“We did really good in pool play and Brookland made a few more plays than us in the elimination tournament round. That’s how it goes in this,” Sears said. “When you don’t make plays, it’s a little different than Friday night because you have a 15-minute span to make some plays and if you don’t, then you’re done. But I thought our guys played hard. I was proud of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.