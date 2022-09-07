The Lawrence County Chamber’s annual Beatles at the Ridge Music Festival will resume this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, on Saturday, Sept. 17, in downtown Walnut Ridge.
This year’s event will be a one-day only festival, with the addition of “A Hard Day’s Night” showing at the Malco Towne Cinema in Jonesboro on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
Musical performances will begin at Cavenaugh Chevrolet’s Rock n’ Roll Hwy Stage at 1 p.m. with Bodagus, which will perform a play list including classic country, blues, soul, southern rock, hard rock and alternative. At 3 p.m., TRIPPP will hit the stage, a country music trio of 21-year-old triplet brothers whose sound includes a touch of Memphis blues; Kentucky bluegrass and southern rock.
Lockhouse Orchestra, a seven-piece band that has performed throughout the region for the last 15 years, will perform at 5 p.m., and The Liverpool Legends, Grammy nominated Beatles tribute band, will hit the stage at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to musical performances, vendors will open at 10 a.m., along with a cornhole tournament, also at 10 a.m. Registration for the tournament will open at 9 a.m.
The annual Abbey Road Car Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Morley Family Entertainment, which will include magic art, balloon creations and face painting, will be held all day.
The event will be held rain or shine, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy musical performances. Small coolers for personal snacks and drinks will be allowed, although several food vendors will be set up at the event, and no glass containers will be permitted.
For more information about the Chamber’s Beatles at the Ridge Music Festival, visit www.beatles attheridge.com.
