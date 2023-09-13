Beatles at the Ridge set for Sept. 16

Live music, food and vendors, children’s attractions, a car show and more are on tap at the annual Beatles at the Ridge music festival Sept. 16, in downtown Walnut Ridge. The award-winning festival is free to attend. It commemorates the Beatles’ 1964 visit to the Walnut Ridge Airport.
The Liverpool Legends, a Beatles tribute band from Branson, Mo., will once again headline the festival. The Legends take the Cavenaugh Chevrolet Rock n’ Roll Hwy. Stage at 7 p.m. and several other acts will precede them, performing throughout the day.
Singer-songwriter Derrick Brandon kicks off the performances at 1 p.m. He will be followed by Tanner Shumard and Jackson Forrester & Band at 3 p.m., and Greasy Tree at 5 p.m.
“This is a fantastic musical lineup that will keep our guests be entertained all day long,” Rachel King said. King is the executive director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce which organizes the event.
“There is a variety of musical styles, but one thing these acts have in common is that they are all great performers that attendees will thoroughly enjoy.”
The festival itself opens at 10 a.m. and runs until the conclusion of the Liverpool Legends’ performance that evening. Beatles at the Ridge takes place on the north side of Main Street and encompasses several city blocks in downtown Walnut Ridge.
Several children’s attractions are on tap. A Touch-a-Truck event will give youngsters a chance to see large trucks and equipment up close. The Morley Family Magic Show will again be featured. There will also be an inflatable obstacle course, an inflatable axe throw, a giant Connect Four, and other games.
Rocky the Rockin’ Redbird from the Memphis Redbirds, Eggbert the Eagle from Williams Baptist University, Stryker the Black Hawk from Black River Technical College and mascots from other organizations will be roaming the festival grounds, as well.
Some 90 vendors have signed up for the festival, including a wide array of arts, crafts and retail and food vendors.
“We are especially pleased to have all the food trucks and vendors this year,” King said. “One thing people love about any festival is the chance to experience the food, and we have expanded our cuisine this year to include everything from full meals to tempting snacks to cold drinks. No one will leave Beatles at the Ridge hungry.”
The Abbey Road Car Show will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The car show will be held on Northwest Third and West Walnut streets, next to Regions Bank. The entry fee is $20, and vehicles can start lining up at 10 a.m. next to Walnut Ridge City Hall on Northwest Third Street.
