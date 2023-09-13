Beatles at the Ridge set for Sept. 16

The Liverpool Legends, a Beatles tribute band from Branson, Mo., will again headline the Beatles at the Ridge music festival set for Sept. 16, in downtown Walnut Ridge. The Legends will perform at 7 p.m. The festival opens at 10 a.m. and features a variety of music, vendors, kid’s activities, and a car show.

 Submitted photo

Live music, food and vendors, children’s attractions, a car show and more are on tap at the annual Beatles at the Ridge music festival Sept. 16, in downtown Walnut Ridge. The award-winning festival is free to attend. It commemorates the Beatles’ 1964 visit to the Walnut Ridge Airport.

The Liverpool Legends, a Beatles tribute band from Branson, Mo., will once again headline the festival. The Legends take the Cavenaugh Chevrolet Rock n’ Roll Hwy. Stage at 7 p.m. and several other acts will precede them, performing throughout the day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.