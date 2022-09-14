On August 30 at their annual meeting, the Arkansas Economic Developers & Chamber Executives (AEDCE) members named Graycen Bigger, Black River Technical College Foundation board member and executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority, to the AEDCE board of directors for her second term as first congressional district representative and third term on the board.
“Graycen brings a wealth of economic development experience, community passion, and a workforce perspective that not only strengthens the Board but also and helps to shine a light on the many successes of our corner of the state,” said Dr. Martin Eggensperger, Black River Technical College president.
