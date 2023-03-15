Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority and Black River Technical College Foundation member Graycen Bigger has been named to U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford’s DREAM (Delta Regional Economic Advancement Mission) council.
According to Crawford, if Arkansas wants to see real economic change, the state has to see growth in industries that build careers and lifelong productivity.
“We cannot have nearly a quarter of our labor force working in jobs that often pay by the hour and generally do not create dynamic and sustainable economies,” said Crawford.
“We need to get to the root of the problem and ensure we are developing a diverse and skilled workforce prepared to rise to the challenge of changing industry and meet the demands of our existing employers. There are jobs to be had, but we are not prepared to fill them. Our problems cannot be solved by the conventional economic Band-Aids of a few large employers or government grants. Instead, we need to spark sustainable creativity and innovation in our own communities.”
Because much of the 1st District of Arkansas finds itself in this cycle of limited resources and limited access, Crawford and his team developed DREAM for addressing these economic hurdles.
DREAM is a committee of leaders and educators who meet periodically to discuss building up the labor force by investing in students and pursuing a variety of industries.
According to an opinion piece Crawford wrote in 2019 entitled, “Step up to Plate: Diverse Workforce Needed,” which was published on Arkansasonline.com, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported 7.4 million open jobs across the U.S. in April of 2019, but only 5.9 million hires, leaving nearly 20 percent of open jobs available.
Between 2006 and 2009, retail trade and manufacturing held the second and third spots as the number one employer in the United States, behind healthcare and social assistance. Between 2010 and 2016 however, accommodation and food services knocked out manufacturing for the number three spot, making 23 percent of the work force employed in retail stores, hotels, and restaurants.
Bigger, who is a native of Paragould, is a member of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority (NEARIFA), which was created in September 2009 through an act of the Arkansas State Legislature with the purpose of creating and promoting intermodal and multimodal assets in the region. Since its creation, NEARIFA has expanded to serve Lawrence and Randolph counties, and the cities of Walnut Ridge, Pocahontas and Corning.
