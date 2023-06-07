Black River Technical College Foundation Board Member, Arkansas Department of Higher Education Chair and Executive Director of Northeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority Graycen Bigger has been named to the Top 100 Women of Impact in Arkansas.
The list is compiled by the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA), Little Rock Soiree Magazine and the Arkansas Business Publishing Group.
According to littlerocksoiree.com, the three businesses vetted more than 600 submissions before making their final decisions on the top 100 women. The list is a revival of a publication helmed by former ABPG owner Olivia Farrell that helped launch the WFA 25 years ago.
Honorees will be featured in a special publication in September and celebrated at WFA’s 2023 Power of the Purse event.
“The new list recognizes 100 outstanding and ambitious women who reflect the spirit of ingenuity and ambition at every stage of their career journey,” says Mitch Bettis, owner and president of ABPG, the parent company of Soirée.
“There are some names you’ll know who are now prominent CEOs at prominent companies – an idea 25 years ago that was a complete oddity. However, the list will also include women of impact from the four corners of the state you may not know, and that’s the point.”
