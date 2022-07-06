Bilbrey Joe and Linda Wallis of Smithville have been recognized as the 2022 Lawrence County Farm Family of the Year.
Their farm, founded in 1899, specializes in Red and Black Angus, as well as produce.
The announcement was made earlier this year by Arkansas Farm Bureau. This edition of The Times Dispatch features a special section devoted to the family.
