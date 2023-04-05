In memory of a long-time Bobcat supporter, the Walnut Ridge Baseball Team has dedicated a parking spot at the school’s baseball fields in memory of the late Muriel Allison.
Allison, who passed away at the age of 98 on Aug. 22, 2022, was a long-time supporter of Walnut Ridge High School athletics and assisted with the development of the Walnut Ridge baseball and soccer fields.
“Mr. Allison was a long-time supporter of Bobcat baseball and by the time we moved to the new field in 2021 his health prevented him from getting out of his truck at the games,” said Jacob Kersey, Walnut Ridge High School athletic director and principal.
“He would pull up to the fence down the right field line and watch from the parking lot. In his memory, we built a parking spot where he used to park.”
A dedication ceremony was held on Friday, March 17, before the Bobcats played the Newport Greyhounds. Members of Allison’s family attended the event, including his daughters, Diane Martin and Susan Ramsey; son, Scott Allison; grandson, Monte Martin; and Larry Martin.
