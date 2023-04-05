230405-TD-parking-spot-photo

The Walnut Ridge Bobcats Baseball Team held a ceremony on Friday, March 17, to dedicate a parking spot at the baseball fields to the late Muriel Allison. Allison was a long-time supporter of the Walnut Ridge Bobcats. Pictured at the dedication ceremony are (from left): Monte Martin, Diane Martin, Susan Ramsey, Larry Martin and Scott Allison.

 Submitted Photo / Jacob Kersey

In memory of a long-time Bobcat supporter, the Walnut Ridge Baseball Team has dedicated a parking spot at the school’s baseball fields in memory of the late Muriel Allison.

Allison, who passed away at the age of 98 on Aug. 22, 2022, was a long-time supporter of Walnut Ridge High School athletics and assisted with the development of the Walnut Ridge baseball and soccer fields.

