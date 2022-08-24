The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that on Sunday, around noon, the body of 21-year-old Houston Morgan was recovered.

Morgan was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 13, when he reportedly fell from a moving boat on the Black River near the Coffey Access near Lynn.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.