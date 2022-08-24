The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that on Sunday, around noon, the body of 21-year-old Houston Morgan was recovered.
Morgan was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 13, when he reportedly fell from a moving boat on the Black River near the Coffey Access near Lynn.
According to officials, Morgan was found on the ninth day of search efforts.
Since the man’s disappearance, hundreds of boats have assisted Lawrence County officials in the search for the man, including Game and Fish, volunteer firefighters and officials from Sharp, Independence and Randolph Counties. The missing man’s family expresses their sincere appreciation to everyone who’s helped during this tragic time.
In addition to all officials, numerous Lawrence County citizens have offered their assistance and prayers to support the family.
