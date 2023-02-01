A Black Rock man has been charged with felony criminal trespassing and misdemeanor resisting arrest after two standoffs with local law enforcement.
Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Glen Holmes of Black Rock was arrested on Tuesday after officials spent more than two hours attempting to talk the subject out of a residence in Black Rock after he allegedly made threats to harm himself and others.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, authorities received a 911 call on Monday night around 11:30 p.m. stating that a male subject had made threats to her and at one point held a machete to the female’s throat. Deputies from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Black Rock Police responded to the 300 block of Walnut Street where the subject was last seen.
The suspect, Holmes, was found at a nearby residence but refused to comply with officers, threatening to harm himself if officers approached. After more than two hours of negotiations, as well as a failed attempt to subdue Holmes using a taser, police were able to end the situation peacefully and without injury around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Several hours later, the 911 Lawrence County Dispatch Center received 911 calls at 2:57 p.m. and at 5:21 p.m. regarding Holmes stating that the subject was reportedly armed with a knife.
Police made contact with Holmes and attempted negotiations, but after an hour-long standoff, authorities tased the subject in order to take him into custody.
The subject was transported to the Lawrence County Detention Center without incident. Holmes has an extensive criminal history, including charges of domestic assault, disturbing the peace, delivery of a controlled substance and battery charges in Mississippi and Arkansas.
