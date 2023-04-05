The Black Rock Police Department is collecting donations to aid recent tornado victims from Arkansas.

The storm outbreak Friday spawned more than 50 tornado reports in at least seven states, including Arkansas. In Wynne, four people were killed by the storm, which left a line of destruction from the city’s western limit to its eastern, according to Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs. Another person was also killed from the storm which hit North Little Rock.

