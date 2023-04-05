The Black Rock Police Department is collecting donations to aid recent tornado victims from Arkansas.
The storm outbreak Friday spawned more than 50 tornado reports in at least seven states, including Arkansas. In Wynne, four people were killed by the storm, which left a line of destruction from the city’s western limit to its eastern, according to Wynne Mayor Jennifer Hobbs. Another person was also killed from the storm which hit North Little Rock.
The National Weather Service reported that an EF-3 tornado had roared through Pulaski and Lonoke counties with estimated peak winds of 165 miles per hour.
“We would appreciate any kind of sanitary items, such as diapers and wipes, as well as canned goods, bottled water, and more,” said Bryan Archer, Black Rock Police Chief. “Look at the situation and anything that you think you’d need, we will need for donations.”
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced an emergency disaster declaration to help free up immediate assistance for Arkansas’ impacted counties, followed by President Joe Biden issuing a major disaster declaration for the state ahead of a trip by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to survey the damage and determine needs on the ground.
On Thursday and Friday, the police department will host “Stuff the Police Car” at the Black Rock Dollar General, located at 3600 Highway 63 in Black Rock.
“I reached out to the police chiefs in the area and told them if there was anything that we could do to let us know,” Archer said. “We want to show the people affected in our state that we, as a community, care.”
In addition to donations, volunteers are also needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.