Black River Area Development Corporation (BRAD) has announced that the Summer Energy Assistance will begin accepting applications on Monday.
Applications will be accepted until funds have been depleted. Residents of Lawrence, Clay and Randolph Counties must apply for energy assistance at the BRAD Agency in the county which they live.
Applications have been mailed to households who were pre-determined by the State of Arkansas Human Services Food Stamp Program to be Elderly & or Disabled. Those applications should be completed, signed and returned to the agency in the envelope provided with the application as soon as the application is received.
The three criteria necessary to determine eligibility for Regular Assistance and Crisis Assistance as determined by the State of Arkansas Department of Human Services are:
Identification of all adults in the household – all adults must provide a verifiable ID and documentation of their Social Security number and residency.
The applicant must apply for assistance in the county where they live.
Income – a household’s income cannot exceed the income guideline established by the State of Arkansas and resources, excluding their home or car, cannot exceed the guidelines for household resources.
All applicants must provide proof of income for everyone 18 years of age and older residing in the home. The proof of income must pertain to the month prior to the application. Persons employed must provide all check stubs for the month prior to application.
Applicants must also provide both electric and gas bills for the applicant’s household unless the home is all electric. Verification of identity for the person making application must be verified at the time of application. The identity of the head of household must be verified, such as driver’s license, birth certificate and or paychecks containing the name of the person. Applicants must provide Social Security numbers and birth dates for all household members.
Eligibility cannot be established until all income documentation has been received.
In Lawrence County, effective Monday, days of operation to accept applications for Regular Home Energy Assistance and Crisis Assistance are: Tuesdays – 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at the Lawrence County Library, located at 115 West Walnut Street in Walnut Ridge.
To schedule an appointment, call 870-378-7887, 870-378-7881, 870-202-1374 or 870-378-5170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.